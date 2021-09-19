Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro, woman hospitalized with ‘serious’ injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro on Friday, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

At 9 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on US 29 near Summit Hills Drive in Guilford County.

Michael Shane Newell, 34, Gibsonville, was going south on US 29 in a 2013 Ford Mustang.

A 58-year-old Danville woman was also going south on US 29 in a 2017 Ford Explorer.

The Mustang crashed into the back of the Explorer. The Mustang then went across the concrete median barrier on US 29 and hit a 2003 Ford F-150 being driven by a 44-year-old Greensboro resident.

Newell died at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer was left with serious injuries and taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The driver of the F-150 and a minor passenger were uninjured.

All lanes of US 29 were closed for over two hours until troopers cleared the scene at 11:32 p.m.