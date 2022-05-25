ALAMANCE COUNTY N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville man is facing multiple felony charges regarding the dissemination of harmful material, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 17, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team began to investigate Joshua Braxton Bailey, 24, after getting reports of a person sending inappropriate pictures to an “underaged juvenile.”

Investigators allege that Bailey sent pictures to the victim knowing that they were an underaged juvenile.

On Monday, deputies took Bailey into custody, charging him with the following:

Two counts of felony disseminating harmful material to minors under 16 years of age

Bailey was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.