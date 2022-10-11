(WGHP) — As we age, we lose flexibility in our muscles.

That usually starts in our mid-30s and continues to decline unless we regularly stretch our muscles. Without stretching, our muscles shorten and tighten, especially if we sit at a desk for long periods of time every day.

That puts us at an increased risk of injuries like muscle strains and even tears. Experts say the majority of people, even those who exercise, don’t stretch. One reason may be that they are not sure where to begin.

There’s a new place in the Piedmont that does the stretching for you. Practitioners at Stretch Zone move clients through a series of stretches to the upper and lower body during a 30-minute session.

Physical therapists say you don’t need this kind of assisted stretching, but it can be beneficial to help people establish a stretching routine.