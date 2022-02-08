Get a free coffee at the brand new Whitsett Biscuitville!

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A truly grand opening is happening in the Triad!

Biscuitville is giving away free coffee at their newest location in Whitsett to celebrate not only their opening but also a great partnership with Community Coffee.

The coffee giveaway is happening until noon on Tuesday at the brand new Biscuitville in Whitsett on Golf House Road.

Burney Jennings, Executive Chair of Biscuitville, and Matt Saurage, the CEO of Community Coffee, stopped by the FOX8 Studios to discuss how this partnership took shape.