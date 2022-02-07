GCS, WS/FCS on 2-hour delay Tuesday due to icy road conditions

(WGHP) — Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are both operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to icy road conditions.
GCS released the following statement Monday night:
Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning including the potential for black ice, all GCS schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8.
Administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time.
WS/FCS also released a statement Monday night:
Due to wet roads left over from today’s rain and overnight temperatures forecast to be several degrees below freezing, our transportation team has noted the high possibility for some hazardous morning road conditions. For that reason, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, Tuesday, February 8, 2022.Students and staff should report two hours later than your normal arrival time. Buses will arrive two hours later than normal. We encourage all drivers to take their time and use extra precaution.