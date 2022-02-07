GCS, WS/FCS on 2-hour delay Tuesday due to icy road conditions

(WGHP) — Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are both operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to icy road conditions.

GCS released the following statement Monday night:

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning including the potential for black ice, all GCS schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8.

Administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time.