MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk “multiple times” on Sunday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.

At 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Valero gas station on South Market Street in Madison after getting a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the clerk had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators say that Jacob Lowe, 22, got upset with the clerk while attempting to purchase a product from the store. The argument escalated and the clerk was stabbed multiple times.

Lowe was found by police after a brief search and was taken into custody. He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and there is no update on their condition at this time.