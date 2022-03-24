(WGHP) — The spring and summer months are prime times for food trucks operators. Gas prices are much higher than when most food trucks were last in service, and the owners say the weekly fuel costs are adding up quickly.

It’s partly because it’s not just the food truck they’re filling up. They also have generators that run for hours at a time.

Will Pettiford, the owner of Backyard Flames Barbeque, parks his truck in a different location in Greensboro every day.

He says because of the increase in food costs, he’s already had to raise his prices once. If gas prices continue to rise, he says he may have to raise them again.

It’s the same for Mike Roach, the owner of Mike’s Vegan Cookout. He has an all-vegan menu and travels across the state.

He says his trucks average around three to 400 miles a week. He says it costs him around $200 every two days to fill up, and he also keeps an extra five gallons on hand for his generator.

They both say that even though their gas budgets have increased, so has customer support which has helped them to keep afloat.

“For me to fill up every two days for $100, that’s tough,” Pettiford said. “The support has been real. The lines, people have been waiting and coming and eating with us and shopping with us. That’s been the biggest blessing.”

“It’s been a little tough, but I’m very thankful for our supporters. They constantly still come out and without them, I don’t know where we would be because the prices are crazy right now. For sure,” Roach said.

Both business owners say the season is off to a good start.

They’re not sure what gas prices will look like as we move into summer, but they’re hoping the customer support continues.