KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A gas leak is closing a busy road in Kernersville.

According to officials, the 800 block of South Main Street is blocked off from Old Winston Road to the Northbound 421 ramp. The initial call came in around 10 a.m.

Someone on scene tells FOX8 says that a crew was working inside the manhole repairing the sewer system when the gas line was hit.

The road will likely be closed through the evening.

This is developing.