Funeral planned for 15-year-old shot, killed in Winston-Salem

Edwin Hernandez-Medina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A funeral service is planned for a teen who was shot and killed in Winston-Salem.

Edwin Hernandez-Medina was shot on Timlic Avenue on Saturday, Winston-Salem police say.

Forsyth County EMS responded and took him to the hospital where he died on Sunday.

“He was a happy, respectful young man that was always smiling,” his mother said.

He leaves behind his parents, his brother and his three sisters.

A graveside service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens will be held on Thursday at 11 am.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.