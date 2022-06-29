ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lousiana man shot himself in a standoff with authorities after being charged with the sexual exploitation of an Alamance County juvenile, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2020, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team (HET) got a report of a man who was luring an Alamance County juvenile into creating “self-inappropiate” videos on social media.

Blake Allen Arabie (ACSO)

After a month-long investigation, HET investigators identified Blake Allen Arabie, 30, of Lake Charles, Lousiana, as the suspect in these crimes.

On March 14, HET investigators obtained a warrant for Arabie’s arrest and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending Arabie.

On April 27, U.S. Marshals alongside deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found Arabie.

While attempting to take Arabie into custody, Arabie fled by vehicle to his home, barricading himself inside.

A standoff ensued and 30 minutes into it, Arabie exited his home with a gun which he then used to shoot himself in the leg in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest.

Arabie was taken to the hospital for treatment for his non-life-threatening gunshot wound before being taken into custody by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Arabie was extradited to the Alamance County Detention Center on June 25.

He is now facing the following charge:

Felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor

He was given an $80,000 secured bond.