Fresh snow blankets Triad causing crashes; eastern North Carolina struck by widespread power outages

(WGHP) — A fresh blanket of snow came down across the Triad just a week after a winter storm.

Friday evening and early Saturday morning, cars continued to drive through the snow, but many people slowed down to navigate the potentially treacherous roads.

Plows were on the road throughout the event laying down salt and brine, but Guilford County EMS/Fire dispatch said, nevertheless, roads are awful everywhere. Guilford County crews worked multiple wrecks overnight. Forsyth County 911 dispatch and Alamance County reported similar conditions and crashes.

The brunt of the winter weather, however, came down to the east.

At about 4 a.m., there was close to 16,000 power outages across the state, primarily in coastal counties. That number was down to about 4,000 by 10 a.m.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday afternoon, according to the governor’s office. Most of those calls were vehicles that slid off the road and got stuck or single-vehicle crashes.

“If you’re in the affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday.

If you must be on the roads, the State Highway Patrol recommends slowing down significantly and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles. Clear ice and snow from your vehicle completely before getting on the road.