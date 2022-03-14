Freezing weekend temperatures could impact local peaches, farmers worry

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Freezing temperatures over the weekend may mean fewer local peaches for you to buy this summer.

The current blooming phase is the most delicate time of the growing season.

Millstone Creek Orchards Owner Beverly Mooney estimates a 90 to 95% loss this season because of the hard freeze. That’s thousands of peaches. She said it was devastating because last year she lost 70% of the delicate crop due to the weather.

“We still have small glimmers of hope, it won’t be a good peach year by any means,” Mooney said. “You still put all that same energy and passion and love into it but obviously we will not get to fruition this year.”

Mooney grows a variety of peaches on her property in Ramseur. There are 900 trees on five acres.

She’s concerned frost got to the blooms.

“If you see any pink on these trees, even if hadn’t all the way opened up, we will have lost that peach,” she said.

Mooney told FOX8 temperatures stayed below freezing for more than 15 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning at the orchards. At one point it got to 20 degrees. Some of the blooms have already made it to the ground.

“These delicate blooms cannot handle that,” Mooney said. “Therefore, they will not be there to be pollinated and to turn into peaches later in the season.”

There is a ray of sunlight as some trees are not fully budded yet.

“Our trees still think it’s growing season, so it won’t have effect there,” she said. “It’ll take a good two weeks to know the actual loss over exposed blooms and those that had not quite opened yet, do we have any shot there.”

She is leaning on other crops she grows including apples, blackberries, and blueberries this year. She also has photography sessions and events to make up for the potential financial loss.

“It’s a way to bring people to our farm for some sort of fee that helps us,” Mooney said. “This won’t be good year, but we live to fight next year and that’s the goal.”

FOX8 checked with other local farmers. Ingram Strawberry Farm Owner Rhonda Ingram said the frigid weather didn’t bother the strawberry plants, but some of the open blooms did not make it. She recorded temperatures as low as 17 degrees at her farm in High Point. She said if the weather stays mild there should be good number of strawberries.