‘Freedom Fridges’ aim to reduce food insecurity in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shared community fridge in Greensboro’s Warnersville community aims to reduce barriers to fresh produce.

A refrigerator installed outside the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Curtis Street will be stocked weekly with food and water for those who need it.

“The time is always now to take care of community,” said Rakaya Nasir-Phillips, a member of GSO Mutual Aid.

GSO Mutual Aid was formed at the beginning of the pandemic with people needing access to stable housing and food.

“Anyone can come into the fridge, but we are partnering with Hickory Winds Farm, who is supplying 20 pounds of produce every single week here, and partnering with other local groups such as Food Not Bombs and other community members in Greensboro,” Nasir-Phillips said.

The first Freedom Fridge has been in the works for more than a year. Nasir-Phillips said the concept goes back decades.

“Building on the legacy of our ancestors, Fannie Lou Hamer and the Freedom Farms in Mississippi and the Black Panther Party for Self Defense and our elders and our communities who have always taken care of each other,” Nasir-Phillips said.

25% of the households in the census tract surrounding Prince of Peace Lutheran Church do not have access to vehicles and are more than a half-mile from a supermarket, according to the USDA.

“This is also the first intentionally planned Black neighborhood in Greensboro, and so that is not insignificant in the placement of our first pilot fridge,” said Alyzza May with GSO Mutual Aid.

Hand-painted by a Warnersville artist, May and Nasir-Phillips hope the shelter serves as a small sanctuary for those needing help.

“It’s all community-led. All community-centered. Because out of the dirt, a seed must grow, and our community is like, ‘they tried to bury us, and we were seeds. We grow despite it all,’” Nasir-Phillips said.

The goal is to have 5 community fridges set up by the end of the year.

If you’re interested in providing a fridge or partnering, you can reach the team at gsomutualaid@gmail.com.