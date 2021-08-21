FOX8 sports team joins Bobby Labonte for charity bike ride at Bowman Gray Stadium

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • FOX8 sports team at the Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit :Timmy Hawks)
    FOX8 sports team at the Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit :Timmy Hawks)
  • Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
    Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
  • Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
    Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
  • Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
    Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
  • Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
    Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
  • Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)
    Bobby Labonte charity bike ride (credit: Timmy Hawks)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte hosted the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday.

The charity bike ride is the only cycling event in the south where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack. 282 riders attended the event.

The annual Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride began in 2011 with the goal of supporting children and families in the Triad area by supplying grants to local charities.

After a hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, the ride moved from High Point to Winston-Salem where participants will be able to start and finish their ride on the famed Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack.

“Hosting my foundation’s annual charity bike ride at Bowman Gray Stadium is a natural fit for us and such an exciting one, too,” Labonte said. “I drove in my first modified race there in 2019 and couldn’t wait to return. Now, we get to welcome a new community to our effort, and we know both casual and serious cyclists will really enjoy the Roubaix-style finishing lap we have planned.”

To find out more about the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, applying for a grant, or becoming a sponsor, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter