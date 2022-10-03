HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — For 35 years, FOX8 has hosted the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive to stock the food pantry shelves of the Salvation Army divisions of the Triad. After a two-year hiatus, FOX8 and Old Dominion Freight Line are pleased to announce the return of the in-person symphony concerts for 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced FOX8 and Old Dominion to reimagine the in-person concerts featuring the Greensboro and Winston-Salem symphonies that Triad families have grown to love. For the past two years, FOX8 and Old Dominion have hosted a 13-hour telethon, followed by a pre-recorded holiday concert special featuring local musicians. The efforts generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations by generous viewers and corporate partners. In 2021, money donated, combined with actual food donations, broke the one-million-can barrier, an all-time best for the 35-year campaign.

This year’s return to the in-person concerts will occur on Friday, Dec. 9 at Williams High School in Burlington; Friday, Dec. 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum; and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

Additionally, following the success of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, FOX8 will once again host a 13-hour telethon and air a new, pre-recorded holiday concert special on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“The goal this year is to get back to the tradition of the in-person concerts while building on the success of the pandemic model. We are very excited about the potential of all this year’s events, and the impact they will have on our community,” said FOX8 WGHP Vice President and General Manager Jim Himes.

As always, admission to the in-person symphony concerts will be free of charge with a canned food donation, while attendees are encouraged to bring a minimum of five cans per person. All of the food and money donated goes directly to the Salvation Army to support their mission to feed those most in need in our community.