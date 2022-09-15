HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 WGHP is launching a new hub for missing pets in the Piedmont Triad.

When an animal goes missing, getting the word out is one of the hardest parts of the search.

That’s why we’ve set up a new Missing Pets page under the Community tab.

Using this interactive photo submission tool, you can send in a photo of your pet, as well as your pet’s name and how to contact you. FOX8 serves Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and communities all across the Piedmont Triad, so whether your pet is one block away or on the other side of the county, you’ll have neighbors helping to keep an eye out.

Once your pet is home safe, email WGHPWeb@nexstar.tv and we will remove the listing as soon as we can.

The FOX8 digital team approves submissions before they go live on the Missing Pets page, so please be patient after sending in your information.