(WGHP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend kicks off on Friday, and the sunny weather is expected to draw large crowds to our waterways.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission and staff at lakes across the Piedmont Triad are encouraging you to be aware of boater safety before you go out on the water.

“We do plan on seeing an increased number of boaters on the waterways throughout North Carolina,” said Lt. Nathan Green, with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

This is one of the busiest times of year for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. The agency is upping patrols at lakes in the Triad and across the state.

It’s also kicking off Operation Dry Water, which is the national campaign encouraging people not to drink and boat.

“We’ve got added stressors on the water. You’ve got the heat, sun, wind, noise and vibration. So you take all those things and put them in together, and they increase the effects of the alcohol or drugs that you may have put in your system,” Green said.

Alcohol isn’t the only risk to watch out for on the water. Being aware of other boaters is also important.

Last August, Gregg Carrick was in a boat accident with his mother and sister. They were on a pontoon boat that was hit by a bass boat on High Rock Lake.

They wound up going to the hospital for their injuries.

“That boat got on us so fast … Make eye contact with the boat from a long distance away and continue to watch them,” said Gregg Carrick, a boater.

Carrick said the accident has not kept him from the water. He just remains cautious.

“Hopefully that particular incident won’t happen again because … he could not see us. Unlike the road, you don’t have a really a lane to stay, and so it’s often confusing,” Carrick said.

At Lake Brandt, one of three Greensboro city lakes, people enjoy the water on stand-up paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, row boats and boats with motors.

“We try to encourage the fishermen … If they’re driving with their motor running, we try to encourage them to stay away from the kayakers and not get too close to them as well. So we try to have everyone be able to get along and all use the water safely,” said Jennifer Phelps, a lake activity specialist at Lake Brandt.

To further ensure safe boating practices are followed this holiday weekend, NC Wildlife workers will be partnering with other law enforcement agencies, and the breath alcohol testing mobile units will be positioned near waterways.