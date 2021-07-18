Four people shot in Burlington on North Church Street; police searching for suspects

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot in Burlington on Sunday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 2:09 a.m., officers with the BPD responded to North Church Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers learned people were fighting inside a building before the shooting.

Four people were found with gunshot wounds and are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. Officers ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.