Forsyth Tech Community College expands free tuition grants to 2022 high school graduates

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth Tech Community College leaders announced Thursday an expansion of a grant program allowing North Carolina high school graduates to attend college for free.

College President Dr. Janet Spriggs made the announcement during a roundtable discussion with Governor Roy Cooper.

“The first thing you think about when you think about college is money,” said student Rebeca Coreas.

Coreas was a recipient of last year’s Longleaf Commitment grant.

“I didn’t have to…go to school and think I don’t have the book because I don’t have the money because everything is paid for. I go to the bookstore, give them my ID, and that was it,” she explained.

Coreas is planning a career as a registered nurse, filling a huge need for more healthcare workers across the state.

“We need more teachers. We need more nurses. We need more people that are working in cybersecurity, and our community colleges can help provide the education and training that these students need,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Melanie Moore was one of more than a thousand students who received funding in 2021. Raised by a single mom, Moore said she wanted a quality education without crushing debt.

“It took a lot of stress off. It even helped me put money toward reliable transportation to get to and from school,” she said. “My mom and my sister are still paying off their student loan debt, so they’re like ‘Melanie, if you can avoid student loan debt, take any step you can.’”

Dr. Spriggs explained why the investment is worth it.

“We know that an educated society is a society that has less crime, that has better health outcomes for its citizens, and it’s just overall better for the economy and for society as a whole if you have a better-educated populace,” she said.

Statewide, more than 11,600 students have benefited from the grant.