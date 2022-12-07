FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A community member’s call for help has put the Forsyth Humane Society at capacity.

According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook post, the animal services department of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought the humane society 73 young dogs and puppies after answering a “call for help from a community member.”

Even before these dozens of animals came in, the humane society’s shelter was at capacity. Now, they are over capacity.

The humane society is reaching out to the community to ask for adopters and fosters as soon as possible. Anyone who might want to foster or adopt on of these pups can visit the humane society during their open afternoon hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle.

Through Saturday, they have partnered with Bissel Pets’ “Home for the Holidays” event, reducing all adoption fees to just $25.

A representative with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were brought in as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The purpose of the post was to help FHS spread the word and hopefully empty the shelter this holiday season. As always, we want to ensure all of our 4-legged friends are taken care of and find forever homes!” the sheriff’s office said.