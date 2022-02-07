Forsyth County volunteer fire department chief charged with falsifying reports

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The fire chief of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in Forsyth County was charged with two felony counts of falsifying fire incident reports, according to an NC Department of Insurance news release.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse James Adam Berry of willfully misstating the number of fire personnel responding to calls on fire incident reports to the Office of State Fire Marshal to obtain a higher fire insurance protection rating for his fire department.

He is also accused of falsifying fire incident reports to the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The offenses happened between June 30, 2016, and Oct. 8, 2021, the release says.

Special agents and Yadkin County deputies arrested Berry on Feb. 4, and he was taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court. Berry is scheduled to appear in Forsyth County District Court on March 10.