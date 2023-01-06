FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun.

Investigators say no one was harmed or injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as the following:

White man

Thin in stature

Around 5’10”

Wearing a black facemask

Wearing a yellow hoodie

Dark sunglasses

Black backpack

The FCSO released the following statement:

If you have any information to assist us in this investigation, call our non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112 or anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477. FCSO in a Facebook post