FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun.
Investigators say no one was harmed or injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as the following:
- White man
- Thin in stature
- Around 5’10”
- Wearing a black facemask
- Wearing a yellow hoodie
- Dark sunglasses
- Black backpack
The FCSO released the following statement:
If you have any information to assist us in this investigation, call our non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112 or anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477.FCSO in a Facebook post