FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are more than 100 positions open with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The positions have been open for the past year.

These are vacancies that have slowly trickled down, but the sheriff’s office has lost people faster than its been able to fill the positions.

There are:

seven telecommunication positions open

83 detention center positions open

19 sworn deputy positions open

Until those positions are filled, the FCSO has shifted deputies from street-duty to fill the detention center jobs or has brought in people on their days off to help fill positions on the street.

After weeks of conversations, the FCSO allowed FOX8 to ride along with a deputy during part of their nightside shift to see exactly how the shortage has impacted their mindset, their response times and their ability to cover the “zone” of the district they work.

We followed Deputy J. Cansler as he patrolled the nborthwest zone of the county. Cansler has worked as a sheriff’s deputy for more than five years.

He most recently was hired by the FCSO after he left another sheriff’s office to pursue better pay and a better work-life balance.

By the start of the ride along, there had already been six deputies who had to call out, which forced one on-call deputy to be called in to assist with nighttime responses.

Cansler explained that the strain is very real, physically, mentally and emotionally for deputies when they do not know how far back up is.

“It does make it more stressful…whenever you’re not 100 percent sure you’re going to have someone there right when you get there,” Cansler said.

Throughout his career, Cansler has also worked the overnight hours, but that desire to work those hours changed with the birth of his daughter.

On the night of our ride along, Cansler and one other deputy had been assigned to patrol the northwest portions of the county.

The captain of the field services division followed behind him, which is protocol for most deputies overnight.

This allows them to safely approach a vehicle, while their back up watches for anything suspicious. There are also situations where they will break off and respond to another call if all deputies are busy.

“You have to make sure that you’re careful and not leave your zone partner by yourself,” Cansler said.

Though it did not happen during our ride along, Cansler explained that on any given night, he could be left in his zone or could have to leave his zone partner alone if a suspect has to be booked into the detention center or has to be taken to the hospital.

The detention center can take up to three to four hours to complete, while a trip to the hospital can take up the entire 12-hour shift.

When asked how the FCSO can fill some of the gaps and get qualified applicants to apply, Cansler said “that’s a question people a whole lot higher than me are going to have to look at and see.”

Those higher-ups have tried to find a solid answer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough’s administration has added bonuses for detention officers for current and new employees, deputies can show their tattoos, take their patrol cars home with them and grow facial hair during certain months.

To find out how you can apply for the FCSO, click here.