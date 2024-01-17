FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people have been charged in connection with a fraud scheme that impacted inmates in Forsyth County, the sheriff said at a press conference on Wednesday.

At least 18 inmates had their identities compromised after a four-month-long investigation revealed a conspiracy in the Forsyth County Jail involving at least two detention officers, a contract employee and an inmate.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he expects more arrests as the investigation continues with the SBI assisting.

“It’s a bad day when your own violates the public trust,” Kimbrough said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It’s a good day because we’ve removed them from among us.”

Donetta Jones, who works with Aramark, was charged with three felony counts of conspiracy, one count of trafficking stolen identities and one count of providing contraband to inmates.

Detention officer Alfred Alfonso Scott Junior, who had worked there for two and a half years, has been charged with three counts of felony conspiracy, one count of trafficking stolen identity, one count of accessing government computer to defraud and one count of providing a phone to an inmate.

Detention officer Laura Jean Davis, who had worked there for 18 months, was also charged with three counts of felony providing a phone to an inmate, one count of trafficking stolen identity and one count of felony conspiracy.

Christopher McCray, who was an inmate at the detention center, was charged with four counts of possession of a phone by an inmate and three counts of felony conspiracy.

“The old adage is ‘It’s not the stab in the back. It’s when you look around and see who’s holding the knife,'” Kimbrough said. “It’s hurting to see that you walk and you talk with these people, knowing they’re knowing that they are betraying your trust.”

“We owe an apology to some of the inmates here,” Kimbrough said.

When asked if he had a message for the families of inmates who might have been impacted by this scheme, Kimbrough said, “We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. We are going to do everything that we can to make it right.”

The investigation, including specifically “financial” investigations according to Kimbrough, is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office expects to make more arrests as the investigation continues, but Kimbrough stated that, in the interest of transparency, they decided to release the information that they had on Tuesday.

The suspects charged are not being held in Forsyth County Detention Center but will be sent to other facilities.

“It’s a good day that we got them outta here,” Kimbrough concluded. “They truly have stained what we have accomplished thus far.”

No inmates were physically injured connected to this.