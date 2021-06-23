Forsyth County sheriff addresses threatening messages targeting law enforcement

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is speaking out against threatening voicemails and hashtags directed at law enforcement.

The sheriff says unfortunately it’s not unusual for his deputies to field harassing messages or hear mutterings of “f*** the police,” but these most recent interactions feel different.

His decision to express his frustrations publicly in a video released by the sheriff’s office was influenced by last week’s shooting in Hanes Park in Winston Salem. He says officers risked their lives to catch the suspected shooter and in the days that followed people are throwing the hashtag “f*** the police” in their face.

Kimbrough says people have a right to say what they want to say, but he also has a right to speak out when he feels it’s divisive.

“Guess what, the moment you say, ‘f*** something,’ you done put up a wall. There is no happy medium. There is nowhere we can go but apart,” Kimbrough said.

In the video the sheriff said he was saddened by this kind of behavior.

“The men and women, you say ‘f***’ are sons and daughters, mothers, and fathers of the community. They work, they pray, they pay taxes, they live there,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough says he understands people are upset with law enforcement across the country, but he doesn’t believe you should paint the brush so broad.

He hopes more people will use the #bettertogether and focus on uniting the community.