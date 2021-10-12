Forsyth County organizations work to keep youth away from violence, gangs

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several organizations in Forsyth County are aimed at keeping kids away from violence and gangs.

A partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, My Brothers Second Chance, Beyond Measures Personal Training, and Winston Lake YMCA started three months ago as local officials look for ways to help combat violence in the county schools.

CEO of My Brothers Second Chance Antonio Stevenson said this program provides an opportunity and a haven for local kids to be themselves and express themselves.

“Our sheriff’s see this program as a gateway to the future just trying to save some lives in the process, help some kids accomplish some goals, and believe in themselves,” Stevenson said.

The program has been running for three months, and so far, 40 boys and 10 girls have joined the program.

Tuger Boone volunteers as a mentor. He said most of the children are in the program for five years.

Boone said it’s a chance for them to expose the kids to higher learning, teamwork, conflict resolution, and accountability.

“They need a friend to hold them accountable. They’ll have somebody to talk to and get some advice from somebody that won’t look down on them or somebody that won’t judge them,” Boone said.

The program provides lunches, guest speakers, activities, tutoring, and mentoring to every student that joins.

The next mission is to help raise funds for a van to transport the children to the Winston Lake YMCA and back home after the day ends.

The program is from Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.