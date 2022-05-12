FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When a baby goose was in peril, an animal services officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office came to save the day.

On Thursday, Forsyth County Animal Services shared a photo on Facebook of a baby Canada goose that was rescued by Officer McDowell of the sheriff’s office’s Animal Services Division.

FCAS says that the goose was stuck in a storm drain until “one of our dedicated officers was able to rescue this little guy.”

“Once he was out, we determined his leg was injured so we got in touch with one of our local licensed wildlife rehabilitators and worked to get him some help,” Forsyth County Animal Services said. “We love working with our community – whether they have two legs or four, fur, feathers, or scales.”

Animal services turned the goose over to Wildlife Rehab Inc. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the organization plans to rehabilitate the injured leg before returning him “safely to the location where his flock is living.”

Forsyth County Animal Services encourages anyone who would like to support “this cutie” to donate to Wildlife Rehab.