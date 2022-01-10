Forsyth County marks first homicide of 2022 after man found shot on North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County is marking its first homicide of 2022.

According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. after being called about an unresponsive person on the ground.

When they arrived, officers found Victor Floyd Hardy, 33, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nearby roadways were shut down for some time while police investigated.

This is the 1st Homicide of 2022 as compared to none for the same period of time in 2021, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.