Forsyth County man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying $10 ticket

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charles Trottier, of Clemmons, won a $1 million Platinum 7s top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Trottier bought his winning $10 ticket from Carlton’s Tanglewood on Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Trottier had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Platinum 7s launched in May with five top prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes remain to be won.