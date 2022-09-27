FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County man will spend the next 25 to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to a statement released by District Attorney James O’Neill on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, a Forsyth County jury found 46-year-old Felix Ramos Arellano guilty of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The State’s evidence showed that on July 9, 2019, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service from Child Protective Services who were already on the scene.

Arriving deputies learned that a 10-year-old girl had been raped and sexually assaulted multiple times over a period from June 2019 to July 2019 by Arellano.

Evidence showed Arellano began grooming the victim in early 2019. The victim reported that Arellano would start by playing a tickle game and would progress to him touching and sexually assaulting her.

These crimes would happen while the mother was at work, and the victim and her siblings were left in the care of Arellano. The defendant threatened the victim by saying he would hurt her mother and stop her from seeing her siblings again if she told anyone about the abuse.

The victim’s mother noticed irregularities and reported the abuse. Arellano was interviewed on the scene by Child Protective Services workers along with deputies and confessed to sexually abusing the 10-year-old on at least two occasions.

On Thursday, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all charges along with an aggravating factor that the defendant took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses.

On Friday, the Honorable Tanya Wallace, of Richmond County, sentenced the defendant to an active term of imprisonment of 304 months (25 years) to 425 months (35 years) in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.