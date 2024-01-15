FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the Forsyth County Planning Board discussed the rezoning of an area owned by Allred Family Holdings Incorporated off Bethania Road.

The project would make way for nearly 500 family and townhomes in a town that has a population of about 350 people.

In a 5-2 vote, county leaders voted to agree that the rezoning is inconsistent with Bethania’s layout after several community members signed a petition to stop the project.

County leaders then voted 4-3 in favor of bringing townhomes to the area.

Niki Calhoun helped create a petition to stop the development because of the negative impact it would have on the town that already has flooding issues.

Calhoun says the outcomes of the two votes contradicted each other.

“It was interesting to me because the first one was sort of in our favor, and it gave us some hope. Then the second … pretty much changed what they were saying and what they understood about everything,” Calhoun said.

The mayor of Bethania Brent Rockett was in the crowd when the vote came down.

Though the planning board doesn’t make the final decision, he hopes they reconsider.

“The development being proposed is only the city of Winston-Salem. So that’s our big objection with this is … We have no say in this, even though this 476 home development is going to feed into our town,” Rockett said.

The city council will get the final say on the development, and they’re set to vote on it on Feb. 19.