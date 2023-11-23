FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, an inmate told a Forsyth County detention officer that his cellmate, Christopher Ronald Boiling, was having a “medical emergency.”

The officer, as well as a nurse and Forsyth County EMT, tried to save the man’s life, but Boiling died.

The sheriff’s office has contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the case, as is standard protocol.

“A loss of life, no matter where it takes place, is always sad,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. “Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Boiling.”