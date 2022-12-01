FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1.5 million contract is causing tension between the Forsyth County Human Society and Forsyth County commissioners.

The commissioners held a meeting Thursday to let the public speak about the humane society getting the funds and why it’s vital to the community to publicly talk about the opportunity of extending the amendment of the contract agreement.

Since 2018, the FCHS has been a contractual partner with the county, taking over animal in-takes, spay, neutering, surgeries and adoption of shelter dogs and cats at Forsyth County Animal Services.

Under the current contract, the FCHS receives approximately $591,000 yearly from the county to run animal services.

With the influx of animals entering the shelter and the care needed to provide for them, FCHS requested $1.8 million per year.

“It’s been a challenge to reconcile the increase from $600,000 to a $1.85 million in less than two years, but that’s part of the conversation where we land,” said Deputy County Manager Damon Sander-Pratt.

After negotiations since the end of September, the county has asked the FCHS to decrease the request. To remain in the partnership and care for the homeless animals in the county, the FCHS reduced the asking price to $1.5 million.

The FCHS manages the county’s only open-admission shelter. During the meeting, both parties did agree that the FCHS should continue services through March 2023 to allow an easy transition of licensing and services and prevent the euthanasia of any animals.

If both parties cannot come to a contractual agreement, the county would take over the animal shelter, and dozens of people may lose their jobs.

“The county would stand back up and carry custody arms either independently or as part of another department. We would continue to work with the Forsyth Humane Society, AARF, other organizations that do foster and adoption dogs and cats,” Sanders-Pratt said.