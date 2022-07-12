FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Tuesday, a family reunited with the first responders who walked them through how to deliver its newest member on the side of the road.

Mitchell and Molly Dorsett had their second child off Highway 52 near the Westinghouse exit last month. Tuesday, everyone involved came back together.

This delivery took place within a very short time frame. The couple left their house. About 15 minutes later, they were holding their baby girl on the side of the highway.

“All through the pregnancy, I was praying ‘God, I don’t want the epidural like I did the last time,'” Molly said. “I want to have an easy labo. Easy delivery. Healthy baby, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Everything went exactly as planned for the delivery of Molly’s second child except the location.

“I think we’re still in shock that we had our child in our car on the side of the road,” Mitchell said.

On June 12, Molly and her husband got in their van and headed to the hospital at about 4:40 a.m., but they ended up making a pit stop.

“My wife is in active labor,” said Mitchell to the 911 operator. “We are coming down the highway trying to make it to the hospital, but she feels the head. I’m pretty sure someone is going to have to meet us because I don’t think she can make it there.”

With the help of a Forsyth County telecommunicator, Mitchell delivered his second child on an exit ramp off Highway 52. The operator told him step-by-step what to do for nearly nine minutes.

Baby Vada is now a happy and healthy one-month-old. Exactly 30 days after her birth, her parents got to meet the man on the other side of the phone: Matthew Norman.

“We take a lot of calls every night, but not every call is a childbirth,” Norman said. “You actually get to bring a life into the world.”

On Tuesday, Forsyth County Emergency Services honored Norman and the two EMTs who helped deliver baby Vada with a stork pin.

They tell FOX8 it’s not every day they get to meet the families they help.

“At least in my experience, I’ve seen a lot more death than I have childbirth,” said Chad Lambe, one of the EMTs. “To get to see some good that comes out of getting to do this job is definitely going to stick with me for a while.”

Mitchell received a plaque recognizing him as an honorary first responder. But he gave Norman all the credit for the successful delivery.

“If I hadn’t had a calm voice on the other side of the phone, I would’ve been like I don’t know what to do,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell and Molly are the ones who organized Tuesday’s event. They wanted to make sure the first responders knew how grateful they were.