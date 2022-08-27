FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Emergency Services Director Daren “Ziggy” F. Ziglar passed away at Duke University Medical Center on Friday, according to a representative with Forsyth County.

“Daren was driven, creative, innovative and dedicated to helping people through public service,” said Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts. “He knew that his leadership saved lives and he was committed to making the emergency system better. He had a great sense of humor and I will personally miss his laughter and him sharing his knowledge of farming, music, fishing and raising a family.”

Ziglar began his career in service with the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department nearly 40 years ago and remained with the WFD until his passing. During his time there, he held nearly every position within the department including time spent as a firefighter, rescue lieutenant, rescue captain, assistant fire chief and corporation board member.

Ziglar served as fire chief from January 2019 through March 2021 and oversaw a merger with the City View Fire Department.

During his time of service for the community of Walkertown, Ziglar was very active and used his medical knowledge and skills to provide continuing medical education for his fellow responders along with many other activities. He was described as never being able to sit still and always wanting to be involved with the emergency services in his community.

Ziglar began his work as an EMT with Forsyth County in 1991 and slowly rose through the ranks of a paramedic, training officer and compliance officer before returning in April 2018. He led the operations for one of the franchised private ambulance providers that serve Forsyth County for several years. He served as the EMS manager for LifeStar from June 2018 until March 2021.

He then returned to County service as the Emergency Services director in April of 2021. He led the county’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Service, and 911 Communications divisions during a challenging time and oversaw efforts to help with recruitment and retention, like the EMS Academy. In his role as the Emergency Services director, Chief Ziglar supervised more than 270 personnel comprising of 187 staff of the EMS Division, 41 telecommunicators with 911, and 39 Fire personnel. He managed an operating budget of more than $23 million.

“Daren was truly dedicated to Emergency Services in our county,” said Forsyth County Fire Marshall Gary Styers. “He had a great passion for the profession and an extensive knowledge of emergency medicine. Any time we were on the scene of a medical emergency, we were always glad to look up and see Daren. His service to our community will be missed.”

Ziglar was also a lifetime member of the North Carolina Association of EMS Administrators. Additionally, Ziglar served on the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and EMS Medicaid Transformation Workgroup.

“Daren was a dedicated public servant who cared greatly for his community,” said Dr. James “Tripp” Winslow, emergency physician for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and medical director of the North Carolina Office of EMS. “In his work as a paramedic and chief of the FC EMS he helped untold numbers of people during their greatest time of need. We will miss him greatly. The world is a better place as a result of his service.”