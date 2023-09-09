DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County deputy is dead as the result of a crash that occurred in the line of duty, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle on the 5200 block of North NC 150 in Davidson County when he was struck by a box truck.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and several local fire departments responded to the scene. Reudelhuber was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Reudelhuber joined the FCSO on March 29, 2021. He was assigned to the Field Services Division and was a Field Training Officer.

Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Reudelhuber spent three years with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army for six years of active duty. He served as a reserve after his active duty service.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own. Deputy Sheriff

Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash. We are asking for prayers for the

Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family. Together we stand and together we will get

through this, with the support from our community.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

A patrol vehicle will be placed in front of the detention center on 201 North Church Street in Winston-Salem to allow for the community to mourn. Any cards and notes left on the vehicle will be gathered and shared with the Reudelhuber family.