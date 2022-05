FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced the loss of a retired K9 on Monday night.

In a Twitter post, the FCSO wrote that K9 Reese passed away after serving as a narcotics detection dog from 2009 to 2016.

“She will forever and always be a valuable member of our FCSO Family,” the post reads.