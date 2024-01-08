FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a

homicide in Clemmons.

On Monday around 2:00 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service about a man with possible wounds to his abdomen laying on the corner on Blue Bonnet Lane and Bridal Path in Clemmons.

Arriving deputies found a male victim who had been shot multiple times, according to a FCSO news release.

Deputies administered CPR until Forsyth County EMS arrived.

The victim died, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity is asked contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.