FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Horneytown Road/NC-66 was closed in both directions following a crash on Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred on Horneytown Road near the intersection of Roberts Star Lane, just before the road turns into NC-66.

The closure began at 8:19 a.m. and NCDOT originally estimated that the road would not reopen until 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The crash was ultimately cleared at 12:03 p.m.

It is not clear why the road was projected to be closed for such an extended period of time.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the condition of anyone who was involved.