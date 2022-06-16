DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former assistant principal at Union Grove Christian School and pastor has been sentenced to five consecutive 10-12 month sentences in relation to multiple felony counts of sexual activity with a student.

On July 11, 2019, Jason Keller was arrested for a series of sex crimes that he committed nearly a decade earlier from 2008 to 2009.

Jason Keller

During that time, Keller had sexual relations with a high school student. Investigators say that Keller had relations with the student 10 times over the one-year time period.

The victim did report the abuse to authorities when it occurred in 2009.

On Wednesday, a jury unanimously found Keller guilty on all counts of his charges in the Davidson County Superior Court and sentenced him to five consecutive 10-12 month sentences.

Upon release from prison, Keller will spend 30 months on supervised probation in relation to three additional cases.