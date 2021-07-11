Former student of American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro among 90 dead after Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WGHP) — A former student of the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is among the 90 people confirmed dead after a Florida condo collapsed last month.

Ilan Naibryf was described by his loved ones as a joyful person who embraced his many identities as American, Jewish and Argentinian, the Miami Herald reports.

He was in the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida with his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, when the collapse happened. The couple was staying in the tower to attend a funeral.

Naibryf was born on Sept. 11, 1999 and had two sisters.

Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett stressed not only the speed of the recovery work but also the care that rescue workers are taking in peeling back layers of rubble in hopes of recovering not only those whose lives were lost but also possessions that might be meaningful to the loved ones they left behind.

“The work is so delicate that we’re even finding unbroken wine bottles,” said Burkett.

In recognition of rescuers from abroad, Levine Cava said she gave the keys to the county to the Israeli commander and colonel — her first two handed out as mayor. An Israeli search and rescue team arrived in South Florida shortly after the building collapsed on June 24. The team was heading home Sunday after an emotional sendoff in Surfside.

During a brief ceremony on Saturday evening, Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication.” Members of the task forces that have been searching the site 24 hours a day since the collapse lined both sides of the street, shaking hands and bidding farewell to the Israeli team.

While authorities have concluded that there was “no chance of life” in the remaining rubble, the pressure remains for search crews to find victims so families can lay their loved ones to rest. Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was not possible to pinpoint the date that the search and recovery effort would end.

“It’s a slow process,” he said.