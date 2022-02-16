Former Randolph Sheriff Candidate accused of stealing political signs

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A former candidate for sheriff is accused of removing political signage from someone’s private property.

According to Archdale police, two men removed a “Seabolt for Sheriff” sign at a privately owned lot on the corner of North Main and Mitchell Drive in Archdale.

A citizen videoed them doing this.

Archdale police investigated after being shown the video, determining that the owner of the lot did not ask anyone to take down his sign.

The two men in the video were identified as Eric Scott Hicks and David Todd Hight. They were charged with damage to property, larceny and possession of stolen property.

The sign was not returned.

While there is a charge specifically related to the theft of political signs, it only applies one month before early voting and ten days after the election.

Eric Scott Hicks has run for Randolph County Sheriff multiple times and recently withdrew his candidacy in 2022, endorsing a candidate that isn’t Seabolt, whose sign was stolen.