Former NCSHP trooper among several charged in Davidson County drug trafficking investigations

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, who also previously served with the Lexington Police Department, is facing several charges, including trafficking cocaine.

Freddie W. Huff II, of Lexington, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded several large-scale drug trafficking investigations, focusing on dealers who distribute large amounts of dangerous narcotics.

Huff was among those arrested.

A law enforcement official confirms Huff worked for LPD before moving on to the highway patrol.

Documents show he was fired for violating company policy after selling state-issued shoes on eBay.

Huff is due in court in September and October.