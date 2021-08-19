Former NCSHP trooper among several charged in Davidson County drug trafficking investigations

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Freddie W. Huff II

Freddie W. Huff II

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, who also previously served with the Lexington Police Department, is facing several charges, including trafficking cocaine.

Freddie W. Huff II, of Lexington, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded several large-scale drug trafficking investigations, focusing on dealers who distribute large amounts of dangerous narcotics.

Huff was among those arrested.

A law enforcement official confirms Huff worked for LPD before moving on to the highway patrol.

Documents show he was fired for violating company policy after selling state-issued shoes on eBay.

Huff is due in court in September and October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter