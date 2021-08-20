Former NCSHP trooper, already facing trafficking charges, now charged with several additional felonies including impersonating law enforcement officer

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, who previously worked as an officer for the Lexington Police Department, is facing several additional charges in Forsyth County, days after being charged with trafficking cocaine in Davidson County.

On Wednesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it charged Freddie W. Huff II, of Lexington, with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Friday, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force announced Huff is also charged with seven counts of felony kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer.

A law enforcement official confirmed Huff worked as an NCSHP trooper after working as an officer with the Lexington Police Department.

Documents show Huff was fired from the highway patrol for violating company policy after selling state-issued shoes on eBay.

Forsyth County officials say on May 28, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a burglary and armed robbery at 1900 Shady Hollow Lane in Winston-Salem. They say two people posing as federal law enforcement officers forced entry into a home, held its seven occupants, then left with multiple items. WSPD detectives started working with FCDTF detectives, and a location in Davidson County associated with the crime and ongoing narcotics investigation was ascertained.

Huff, and 27-year-old Rahain Antoine Deriggs II, were identified as the suspects.

Deriggs is also charged with seven felony counts of kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer as a result of the FCDTF investigation. He is also charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm in Davidson County.

Investigators say Huff was given a $700,000 secured bond. Deriggs received an $850,000 secured bond. Both are due in court on Sept. 16.