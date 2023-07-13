DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former teacher at Ledford High School is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship with a student” and is being charged with child sex crimes, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 25, administrators with Davidson County Schools became aware of an “inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and a student at Ledford High School in Thomasville.

School administrators contacted the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office about the inappropriate relationship and the Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation.

The teacher was identified as Andrew John Myers, 31, of Winston-Salem. Deputies say that Myers was suspended from his duties and later terminated.

Davidson County Schools provided the following statement on the timeline of Myers’ suspension and eventual termination.

“Officials with Davidson County Schools are aware of the charges levied against Andrew Myers, former teacher at Ledford High School. Initial allegations of inappropriate and unauthorized communications were made to school officials which led to an immediate investigation, a report to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and a suspension for further investigation effective May 25, 2023 of Andrew Myers. Andrew Myers’ employment with Davidson County Schools terminated on June 13, 2023. His employment with Davidson County Schools began August 24, 2015 as a science teacher. “The school district has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement for the duration of this investigation. Additionally, we will provide support for students and families affected by this news. “We are grateful to school administrators and members of law enforcement, all who acted swiftly and appropriately in response to the reported allegations. ” Statement from Davidson County Schools

Investigators say that Myers used his authority to “groom and pressure the juvenile into a relationship.”

On Thursday, Myers was taken into custody and is charged with 18 counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher, 18 counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Myers was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond. He will appear in court on Aug. 4.