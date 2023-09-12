ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been one month since Klaussner Home Furnishings shut down, leaving hundreds of employees without a job. Job fairs are still being held targeting former employees who say it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet.

Nearly half of the attendees at Tuesday’s NC Works Career and Resource Fair at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA were former Klaussner employees. Many said they have been struggling to find jobs, and they are getting very concerned about how they’ll get through the next few months.

“We don’t have any luck to find something,” said Gabriela Cortes, a former Klaussner employee.

Cortes is one of hundreds of former Klaussner employees left without a job after the company shut down in August.

Over the last month, she’s attended every job fair she hears about right there with her other former Klaussner coworkers hoping to secure a new job while still providing for their families.

“It’s more people looking for a job, and we don’t have the same opportunity to try to find something as soon because bills don’t wait,” Cortes said. “So we have to try to find something. It’s hard for us because we have families … We have to pay everything.”

Klaussner Home Furnishings in Asheboro ended employee health benefits on Aug. 24 a week ahead of when it planned to. Cortes said this change impacted her.

“I got to the dentist later, and I received my bill because they say … ‘Your insurance don’t cover nothing,’ and I have to pay by my own pockets,” Cortes said.

NC Works has helped place some former Klaussner employees with some working in similar trades, and others pursuing different careers. There are still hundreds of former employees reportedly without a job.

“I’ve talked to a couple this week that have been hired on in different places, but there are still so many that are looking for work,” said Lisa McKinney, career center manager for Randolph County NC Works.

Other companies are contacting NC Works about former Klaussner employees. They say it’s just a matter of finding the right fit.

“They’ve actually been contacting us from other counties because they also know that Klaussner was such a large employer … They’re offering different incentives for those former employees to either commute or even relocate,” McKinney said.

NC Works is scheduled to have another career and resource fair targeting former Klaussner employees on Sept. 19 at the Asheboro Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.