JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who served several terms as the Mayor of a Triad town has died, according to an obituary shared online.

William Gannaway Ragsdale II, known as Billy Ragsdale, died on Tuesday, according to the obituary.

Ragsdale served on the Town Council and as the Mayor of Jamestown for five terms, first chosen for the job in 1998 after his cousin, the sitting Mayor of Jamestown, died of a heart attack. Ragsdale’s uncle also served in the position before that.

The obituary states that Ragsdale passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Ragsdale graduated from Ragsdale High School and attended Guilford College. The obituary also says that he served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged, ending his career as the president of Oakdale Cotton Mills.

“Billy was deeply loved by many and never met a stranger. He always treated others kindly and genuinely cared for them. He created lasting bonds with friends and loved ones through laughter, his infectious zest for life, and his love and intense loyalty. He had a canny ability of joke telling, he always had a good one to share with whomever he was with.”

He was 79 years old.