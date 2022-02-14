Former Guilford County teacher accused of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor who is not student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former elementary school teacher in Guilford County is accused of kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a child who is not a student, according to jail records.

FOX8 has learned Kevin Watson, 27, of Winston-Salem, a fourth-grade teaching assistant was employed by GCS at Sternberger Elementary School and was arrested on Feb. 7.

Jail records show he is charged with:

first-degree kidnapping

statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

taking indecent liberties with a minor

first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

The victims were reportedly not students, and the incident did not happen in Guilford County.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

While GCS cannot legally respond regarding confidential personnel matters, we can say that we are aware of a law-enforcement investigation involving a former Sternberger Elementary staff member. The investigation is taking place in another county and is not connected to Sternberger Elementary or our school district in any way. Further, the police investigation does not involve any of our students or other staff members. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.

Sternberger Elementary School sent a letter to parents on Thursday, saying a substitute teacher will be in place until a permanent replacement is found.

The full letter is provided below:

I wanted to inform you that we have a vacant CE Teacher Assistant position for our fourth grade classes. We currently have a substitute EC Teacher Assitant working in this position, until the position is filled with a permanent employee. I will work collaboratively with our EC team and staff to secure a top candidate for this position. Thank you for your understanding. -Lisa Williams