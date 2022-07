(WGHP) — Former Guilford County Sheriff Walter “Sticky” Burch died on Thursday morning, according to former Greensboro Mayor Keith Holliday.

Burch was 103 years old.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Burch, a Democrat, worked as the sheriff of Guilford County for two terms lasting four years each until 1994 when former Sheriff BJ Barnes, a Republican, took over the position.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1918, outside of Asheville.