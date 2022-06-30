GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nora Carr, the former chief of staff with Guilford County Schools, died on Thursday after a brief illness, according to GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

She served GCS for over 13 years as chief of staff and oversaw strategic planning, communication, volunteers, partnerships, media relations, crisis management, legislative affairs and policy development.

She also became the assistant director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in August 2021.

She was married to GCS Principal at Haynes-Inman Education Center Kevin Carr.

“We are forever grateful for Nora’s life and for the blessing of her leadership and friendship,” Contreras said.